New head coach of Azerbaijan national soccer team appointed

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the Executive Committee of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) was held on Feb. 11.

During the meeting, which was held in the administrative building of the main sponsor of AFFA, the Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR), the following decisions were made:

1. Nikola Jurcevic has been appointed head coach of the Azerbaijani national soccer team. A contract will be signed with him in the coming days.

2. The below-mentioned coaches have been appointed the head coaches of national teams of different age groups:

- Milan Obradovic - Azerbaijan national soccer team under 21

- Samir Aliyev - Azerbaijan national soccer team under 19

- Milos Velebit - Azerbaijan national soccer team under 15 and up to 16 years old

Milos Velebit will also work as a coordinator for national teams up to 15 years old, up to 16 years old, up to 17 years old, up to 18 years old and up to 19 years old.

News.Az

News.Az