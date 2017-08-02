New head of EU Azerbaijan office appointed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The name of the new head of EU Azerbaijan office has been made public.

Lithuanian diplomat Kestutis Jankauskas was appointed to the post. Official news about his appointment will be announced in the coming days. Kestutis Jankauskas was appointed to the post. Official announcement on his appointment will be made in the coming days.

By the information, the new head of the EU mission will arrive in Azerbaijan in September.

News.Az

