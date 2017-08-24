New head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan appointed

Kestutis Jankauskas has been appointed as Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said the message posted on the website of the EU External Action Service.

Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, has announced the appointment, according to Trend.

Jankauskas replaced Malena Mard on this post.

He is currently serving as Head of the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia.

Currently, over 1,300 European companies operate in Azerbaijan.

To date, Azerbaijan has signed double taxation avoidance agreements with 23 EU countries and agreements on the promotion and protection of investments with 17 EU countries. Moreover, Azerbaijan has intergovernmental commissions with 13 countries and has signed strategic partnership agreements with seven EU countries.

