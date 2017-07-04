New houses to be constructed in Jojug Marjanli

New houses to be constructed in Jojug Marjanli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today the cleaning works regarding the construction of further 100 houses started in Jojug Marjanli, resident of the village, Ogtay Haziyev told to AzVision.az.

‘Early in the morning, heavy technical equipments were brought to the area. After cleaning remains of old houses, new houses will be constructed. People’s movement to Jojug Marjanli will complete within two days,’ Haziyev said.

News.Az

News.Az