New institutions of social services created in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizadeh has signed a decision on the establishment of new social service institutions under the State Social Protection Fund of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to Qafqazinfo that, according to the decision, a new establishments of social service are created at the State fund of social protection:

1. Rehabilitation center for minors with visual impairments.

2. Social shelter and rehabilitation institution for minors, deprived of care and in a state of social danger.

3. Social shelter for homeless persons over 18 years of age.

News.Az

