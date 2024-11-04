New INTOSAI chairman to attend COP29 in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vital do Rego Filho, the new Chairman of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), will participate in the upcoming COP29 climate conference in Baku, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts.

During the Finance, Investment and Trade Day at COP29 in Baku on November 14, an event titled "Where do governments stand in their climate actions? - Results of the Climate Scanner Assessment" will be held, organized by the Chamber of Accounts and INTOSAI.Using the Climate Scanner tool, supreme audit institutions from 141 countries that joined this initiative conducted an assessment of government work on climate change prevention, including the fulfillment of commitments made at national and international levels.The global (consolidated) results of the assessment conducted worldwide will be announced at the aforementioned event during COP29. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az