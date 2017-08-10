New Italian ambassador arrives in Azerbaijan
Newly-appointed Italian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Augusto Massari has arrived in Baku.
Report informs that he will start his diplomatic mission after submitting credentials to the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Notably, the diplomat replaced Giampaolo Cutillo, who will continue his career in one of the structures of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
