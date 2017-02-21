New Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan named

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Italian Council of Ministers has appointed Augusto Massari as a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the Italian media.

Massari will replace Gianpaolo Cutillo.

Massari joined the Italian Foreign Ministry in 1998, as a career diplomat, and worked with two ministers, performed various assignments abroad. In addition, he served as a representative of Italy in a number of international organizations.

Prior to the appointment as ambassador to Azerbaijan, he has worked at the Italian Embassy to Beijing.

