New medal established in Azerbaijan

  • Society
A new medal "100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani justice (1918-2018)" has been established in Azerbaijan.

The medal was established within the amendment to the “Law on Establishment of Orders and Medals of Azerbaijan”, which was discussed at the plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan on April 24.

Following discussions, the changes were put to vote and adopted.

