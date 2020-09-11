New military attaché intends to deepen military cooperation between Baku and Islamabad - EXCLUSIVE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is at a very high level today, the newly appointed military attaché of Pakistan in Azerbaijan Usman Aslam exclusively told News.Az.

He was commenting on local media reports about the agreement between Baku and Islamabad to conduct joint military exercises.

"The potential for cooperation in this area is extremely great. Pakistan has much to offer Azerbaijan - our military-technical products and exports are available for Azerbaijan. And as a new military attaché of the Embassy in Pakistan in Azerbaijan, I will do my best to further deepen the military cooperation of our brotherly countries," he said.

The military attaché also underlined that so far a large number of Azerbaijani servicemen have been trained at the most advanced military schools of Pakistan. Talking of the planned joint military exercises, U. Aslam emphasized that the exercises are one of the important and necessary components of the military-technical cooperation between Baku and Islamabad.

News.Az

