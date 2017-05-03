New military equipment delivered to Azerbaijan was adopted to the armament

Modern military equipment of various purposes, delivered to the country in accordance with the agreement on military-technical cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, has been adopted to the armament by the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

According to APA, all test-firings with the weapons and military equipment were completed successfully.

News.Az

News.Az