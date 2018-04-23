Yandex metrika counter

New Minister of Education appointed in Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order appointing a new Minister of Education.

According to Oxu.Az, the statement came from spokesman for the Baku City Education Department, Basharat Mammadov.

"The head of state appointed to this post a deputy minister of education, currently acting minister, Jeyhun Bayramov."

It is expected that an official order will be issued in the coming future.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

