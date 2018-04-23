New Minister of Education appointed in Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev signed an order appointing a new Minister of Education.
According to Oxu.Az, the statement came from spokesman for the Baku City Education Department, Basharat Mammadov.
"The head of state appointed to this post a deputy minister of education, currently acting minister, Jeyhun Bayramov."
It is expected that an official order will be issued in the coming future.
