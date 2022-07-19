New MoU makes EU-Azerbaijan energy partnership even stronger: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) makes the energy cooperation of the European Union and Azerbaijan even stronger, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"A Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between the European Union represented by the European Commission and the Republic of Azerbaijan" was signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union in Baku on Monday. The document was inked by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

“The MoU on strategic partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan in the energy sphere signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is a road map for the future cooperation and makes energy partnership of the EU and Azerbaijan even stronger,” the spokesperson said.

“Azerbaijan is a reliable and trustworthy partner,” Abdullayeva added.

News.Az