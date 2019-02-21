New oil tanker launched in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new oil tanker, "Lachin", will be commissioned in Azerbaijan in June 2019, Trend reports on Feb. 21.

The tanker launching ceremony was held at the Baku Shipyard on Feb. 21.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Vice President of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Suleyman Gasimov, Director of the State Maritime Agency Gudrat Gurbanov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC and Executive Director of Baku Shipbuilding LLC Imanverdi Hasanov attended the ceremony.

The tanker hull has been fully constructed.

The length of the tanker is 141 meters, width - 16.9 meters, height - six meters. The deadweight of the tanker in the sea is 7,884 tons, on the river – 5,455 tons. Its speed can reach 10 knots per hour. The tanker has six cargo compartments with a capacity of 9,190 cubic meters each. The Odessa Marine Engineering Bureau designed the tanker.

In general, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC intends to purchase over 70 vessels, including cargo ships, passenger ships, tankers, boats and other vessels within ten years.

Two RoPax vessels are being built in the Baku Shipyard upon the order of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC.

News.Az

