New online platform for sale of agriculture products launched in Azerbaijan

New online platform for sale of agriculture products launched in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani farmers will be able to sell their products online using a new platform, Agil Guliyev, the head of Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry said at the pre

“The main objective of this presentation is to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs),” he said. “To this end, new sales opportunities are created for them.”

Guliyev noted that the presentation will be held on four products (rice, peas, honey and dried fruits), but in the future the range will be expanded.

“We are also considering the possibility of exporting products under this brand, but at the moment these products are designed to meet domestic demand,” he added.

News.Az