New opportunities emerge for regional development, Azerbaijani FM says

A new situation has emerged in the region after the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation, said the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the remarks Wednesday during a joint press conference with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Baku.

The Azerbaijani minister pointed out that new opportunities have emerged in terms of regional development.

Azerbaijan supports coexistence in conditions of inviolability of borders, said Minister Bayramov, stressing that his country regards the current period as post-conflict.

“President Ilham Aliyev announced cooperation with friendly countries and partners in the liberated territories. Hungary’s activities in this context were widely discussed. The concrete steps taken by Hungary are highly appreciated. Hungary’s EximBank has allocated $ 100 million to Hungarian companies that are involved in reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories. Azerbaijan also welcomes the allocation of funds by Hungary for demining work in its liberated lands,” he added.

