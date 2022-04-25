New opportunities for business development will emerge in Azerbaijan in post-pandemic period: KOBIA

A new socio-economic strategy for 2022-2026 will open up new opportunities for business development in Azerbaijan during the post-pandemic period, Orkhan Mammadov, chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Economy Ministry, said on Monday.

He made the comments at a conference on the topic “Role of entrepreneurship in economic development” held in Baku on the occasion of the Day of Entrepreneurs, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Mammadov hailed the steps taken by the Azerbaijani government to minimize the negative impact of the pandemic and stimulate economic growth.

“Thanks to the effective measures taken, last year marked an increase in the total turnover of micro-enterprises by 31%, small businesses - by 79%, and medium-sized businesses - by 139%,” he added.

