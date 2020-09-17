Yandex metrika counter

New Pakistani ambassador arrives in Azerbaijan

The newly-appointed ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, Bilal Hayee, has arrived in Baku.

“I’ve safely arrived at Baku and assumed the charge of Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan. I’m excited to turn a new leaf in career and contribute my bit towards strengthening bilateral ties with the brotherly country of Azerbaijan,” the diplomat tweeted on Thursday. 


