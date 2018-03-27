New park to green up Georgia’s Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tbilisi City Hall has announced the creation of a new public park for Georgia’s capital of Tbilisi.

Covering 13,000 square metres, the new park will be located in Tbilisi’s district of Gldani, according to Agenda.ge.

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze visited Gldani yesterday to see how the new park will be developed there. He said that the project is ready and the works will start in the spring.

"There was a park in the sixth microdistrict of Gldani, but today we see that it is destroyed. During the pre-election campaign, I was here to meet the locals and I promised them to build the best park here," Agenda.ge cited Kaladze as saying.

"The project is already ready, just needs a few changes to make it better. The works will start in spring and Gldani will soon have one of the best parks,” he added.

