New pharmaceutical plant to be built in Azerbaijan

New pharmaceutical plant to be built in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foundation of the next pharmaceutical plant is planned to lay in Pirallahi Industrial Park in June.

Report informs that, according to Deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev, the negotiations were held with the UAE for this purpose, memorandum was signed in February and a bilateral meeting will be held next month.

The Deputy minister noted that these works are carried out within the development of the country's non-oil sector.

Notably, foundations of two pharmaceutical plant have already been laid in the Pirallahi Industrial Park.

News.Az

News.Az