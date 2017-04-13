New plant to be commissioned in Azerbaijan in autumn

Guliyev added that the production capacity of the plant will annually reach 30,000 tons of various types of motor oils (synthetic, semi-synthetic and mineral) for all types of vehicles, Trend reports.

"The German and Italian natural gas liquefaction technologies will be used in the production of oils,” he said. “The products will compete with the ones produced by Mobil, Exxon, Shell, etc. and will be sold both in the country’s domestic market and will be exported abroad under the Azerbaijani brand."

Guliyev added that around $10 million was raised for the construction of the plant.

News.Az

