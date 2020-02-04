New polling stations created in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

New polling stations have been created in the structures of the constituencies of some districts in connection with the Azerbaijani parliamentary elections, according to "Election 2020" Independent Media Center established by the country's Central Election Commission.

The polling station # 57 (in a town on the territory of Sumgayit station in Absheron district, in the building of the secondary school in Khal village of Gubadli district), the polling station #58 (in the Gobu Park 2 residential complex in Garadagh district, in the building of the full secondary school #20 of Zangilan district) and the polling station #59 (in the new town in Kurdakhani settlement in Sabunchu district, in the building of the secondary school #7 of Shusha district) were created as part of Zangilan-Gubadli constituency #125.

At the same time, a new polling station #78 (in the ceremonial building of the IDP camp in the 12th microdistrict of Sumgait city) and #77 (on the territory of Sumgait station in Absheron district, in the building of the secondary school in Khal village, Gubadli district) were created in the structure of the Jabrayil-Gubadli constituency #120.

The parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

News.Az

