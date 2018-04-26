New power stations to be built in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is planned to commission Mingachevir hydroelectric power station with a capacity of 424 MW in 2018.

According to Oxu.Az, the president of Azerenergy OJSC Etibar Pirverdiyev said this in an interview to the official website of the New Azerbaijan Party.

He said that on September 21, 2011 the foundation of the Shimal-2 power plant with a capacity of 409 MW was laid in Baku. The construction of this power plant is at the final stage, and it will be commissioned this year.

According to Pirverdiyev, in 2018 Azerenergy also plans to put into operation a 16.5 MW power plant in Lerik region of Azerbaijan, and a number of small hydropower stations in other regions of the country - Astara-1, Oguz-1, Oguz -2 and Oguz-3.

