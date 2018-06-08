New president of ANAS to be elected today
- Society
The Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) will hold a general meeting today, APA reports.
President of ANAS and a new composition of the Academy’s Presidium will be elected during the meeting that will start at 10:00am.
A report on the scientific and scientific-organizational activity of the Presidium for 2017 will be presented at the meeting.
Moreover, a ceremony of presenting Gold medal named after Nizami Ganjavi and nominal awards of ANAS will be held.
