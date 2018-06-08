New president of ANAS to be elected today

New president of ANAS to be elected today

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) will hold a general meeting today, APA reports.

President of ANAS and a new composition of the Academy’s Presidium will be elected during the meeting that will start at 10:00am.

A report on the scientific and scientific-organizational activity of the Presidium for 2017 will be presented at the meeting.

Moreover, a ceremony of presenting Gold medal named after Nizami Ganjavi and nominal awards of ANAS will be held.

News.Az

News.Az