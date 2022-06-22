New projects will strengthen Azerbaijan’s position in green energy: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

New projects to be launched in Azerbaijan will strengthen the country’s position in the green energy sector, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s renewable energy capacity, including hydropower energy, is 1,312 megawatts.

“In the coming years, wind, solar and hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 1,000 MW will be commissioned, new projects with a capacity of 4 GW will be launched. All this will strengthen Azerbaijan’s position in the production of green energy,” the minister added.

News.Az