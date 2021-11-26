New protests in Sudan against military takeover

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nationwide protests erupted Thursday in Sudan against the military takeover late last month, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The protests that expanded to many regions in the country came despite a compromise that was signed between the head of the army, Gen. Abdul Fattah Alburhan to reinstate Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Protesters raised anti-military slogans and criticized the agreement that was signed last week.

Thousands gathered in neighborhoods in Khartoum, including 40 station, 60 street, Omdurman, Bahri, Alkalakla, Alshajara, and the cities of Port Sudan, Kassala, Nyala Shandi and other parts of the country.

Among their demands are the release of political detainees and an investigation into the killing of protesters.

The Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) urged the "bringing down the military coup and the agreement with the Prime Minister."

Before the military takeover on Oct, 25, Sudan was administered by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials which was overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023 as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces of Freedom and Change coalition.

