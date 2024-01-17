New route will positively affect not only India-Armenia trade but also arms sales - political scientist

A new trade route through Iran linking Armenia and India, which is planned to be commissioned in May this year, will have a positive impact not only on trade between Armenia and India but also on arms sales, Matin Mammadli, an Azerbaijani political scientist, told News.Az.

“There is a political, economic and military partnership between Armenia and India. Until now, the weapons that Armenia bought from India were mainly delivered to Yerevan through Iran,” Mammadli said.

The political scientist said he does not consider the opening of a new route a threat. “However, of course, the new route will positively affect not only Armenia-India trade but also arms sales. This route will also meet Armenia’s political interests,” he added.

