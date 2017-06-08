New rules of activity of hostels preparing in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"A very strained season begins. The number of both local and foreign tourists wishing to travel to Azerbaijan is growing. The reason is the creation of necessary infrastructure for good rest."

Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Abulfas Garayev said at the meeting of the National Tourism Board with tour operators and firms, especialized on outgoing tourism that the number of Arab and Russian tourists traveling to Azerbaijan has grown. Infrastructure for tourists has been created in the capital city and the regions:

"Many 3-4-star hotels have opened in the country over the past years."

Touching upon the hostels operating in Azerbaijan, the minister said that there is a plan to introduce changes to the law on hostels:

"Hostels currently act in silos. Specifications connected with hotels are being prepared. They will be approved within the next two months."

