New sanctions will not deter Russia: Kremlin

No sanctions can force Russia to change its stance on Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday, News.az reports citing TASS.

The remarks came as the European Union and Washington discussed additional sanctions against Russia. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the White House is ready to launch the second phase of sanctions against Russia amid stalled peace talks in its conflict with Ukraine.

Peskov noted that previous Western sanctions had proven "useless" in pressuring Russia.

"The unprecedented number of sanctions imposed on our country over the past ... nearly four years has no effect," said the spokesman, adding that Ukraine and Europe were actively pushing the United States to impose new restrictions.

The Kremlin emphasized that Russia intended to continue aligning with the U.S. peace efforts. "We welcome these efforts and hope they will continue to be pursued in a constructive direction," Peskov said.

He added that Moscow would keep a close eye on Washington's statements regarding plans to impose new sanctions on Russia.

Peskov also noted that Russia would continue its special military operation until a diplomatic outcome guarantees the country's security.

