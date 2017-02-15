New school building inaugurated in Kolani village, Shahbuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new school building has been inaugurated in the village of Kolani, Shahbuz district, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the secondary school, AzeTag reports.

School principal Raqsana Asgarova hailed large-scale construction and renovation works in the country, including in Nakhchivan.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov described the opening of the new school as a sign of attention paid to education in Azerbaijan. He hailed performance of the school`s pupils.

The 360-seat school has 20 classrooms, chemistry, biology and physics laboratories, two computer rooms, a chess room, a library, a canteen, indoor and open air gyms.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov met with teachers of the school, and hailed their role in developing the quality of education.

News.Az

News.Az