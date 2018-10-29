New source of investment for Azerbaijani start-ups

+ ↺ − 16 px

The High-Tech Park of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Astrolabs, Dubai’s largest acceleration center, the ministry told News.Az.

The document was signed within the framework of the Innovation Week in Baku.

The memorandum envisages joint events, as well as work aimed at organizing meetings of start-ups operating in Azerbaijan with investors in Dubai and entering new markets. In addition, within the memorandum, the High Technologies Park will expand international contacts and will be able to cooperate with new international acceleration programs.

News.Az

