New Straits Times: Azerbaijan civilians victims of war crime

The Malaysian English-language newspaper New Straits Times has published an article headlined “Azerbaijan civilians victims of war crime” which highlights the ballistic missile attack on Azerbaijan’s second largest city Ganja by the Armenian armed forces On October 17.

The article features the statement issued on the same day by the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemning the crimes committed by the Armenian army against the Azerbaijani civilian population.

The article reads: “On the night of October 17 around 1am (local time) the armed forces of Armenia attacked the Ganja city of Azerbaijan with ballistic missiles.

This, third in a row atrocious attack on the second biggest city of Azerbaijan, since the new aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, situated far away from the frontline caused serious civilian casualties; 12 civilians, including 2 minors killed, more than 40 people injured.

Armenia's deliberate and indiscriminate targeting of civilians, in a blatant violation of norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, as well as declared humanitarian ceasefire, the purposeful killing of peaceful people constitute a war crime and a crime against humanity and the leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for this crime.

Continuous aggression of Armenia, cruel attacks on the civilians must be stopped and the international community should not turn a blind eye to these inhuman acts by Armenia against the people of Azerbaijan.

We condemn in the strongest manner vicious attacks by Armenia against the Azerbaijani civilians and urge this aggressor state to stop its war crimes.

The political-military leadership of Armenia, using terror as the state policy, bear responsibility for giving an order on the rocket shelling the peaceful population.

The Republic of Azerbaijan declares that based on the national and international law mechanisms the perpetrators of this crime will be brought to justice.”

News.Az