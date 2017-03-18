New structure established in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the establishment of the Commission on the regulation and coordination of labor relations.

According to the order, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov has been appointed chairman of the commission and other members of the commission are Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov, Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, chairman of the State Statistics Committee Tahir Budagov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation Sattar Mehbaliyev, Chairman of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs Organizations Mammad Musayev.



The Secretariat of the Commission will be established with the purpose of organizing the current activities of the Commission. Implementation of the functions of the Secretariat assigned to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population.



The order was signed to further strengthen the social protection of workers in the country, improvement of formalization of employer-employee relations, mechanisms of control over the organization of wages, to ensure effective protection of labor rights and guarantees of participants in labor relations in connection with the use of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree endorsing “Strategic road maps for the national economy and main economic sectors.”



In connection with the order, corresponding assignments were given to the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan.

