New study: Smoking, obesity and poor diet significant health risks in Armenia

According to the 2016-2017 STEPS survey of non-communicable disease risk factors in Armenia, 51.5% of males and 1.8% of females currently smoke.

The survey was a population-based survey of adults aged 18-69 A cluster sample design was used to produce representative data for that age range in Armenia. A total of 2,349 adults participated in the survey. The overall response rate was 42%, hetq.am reports.

The mean number of manufactured cigarettes smoked per day is 22.9 for males and 15.6 for females.

A diet low in fruits and vegetables and high in salt is also a troubling health trend.

The percentage who always or often add salt or salty sauce to their food before eating or as they are eating is 40.3% for males and 30.1% for females.

The percentage who currently drink (drank alcohol in the past 30 days) is 46.1% for males and 21.5% for females.

The percentage who are overweight (BMI ≥ 25 kg/m2) is 45.4% for males and 50.1% for females.

The percentage who are obese (BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2) is 14% for males and 25% for females.

The percentage, aged 40-69 with a 10-year Cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk ≥ 30%, or with existing CVD is 16.8& for males and 16.3% for females.

News.Az

