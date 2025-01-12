New Syrian authorities intend to make education in the country free
There have been calls for protests ahead of the start of the new term on Sunday
The new Syrian authorities are striving to make education in the country free.As reported by News.Az with reference to the TV channel Al Jazeera , this was stated by the Minister of Education in the transitional government, Nazir al-Qadiri.
"The government is committed to making education free - this is the right of every Syrian. We are working on a new educational project that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people," he said.