New training period starts for Azerbaijani troops

A new training period was launched in the troops, army corps, formations and military units of the Azerbaijani army, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Jan. 29.

The primary goals and objectives, as well as the fulfillment of these goals and objectives during the training period, were stressed at meetings held in all military units.

The training process in the army will be organized and conducted in accordance with the requirements of the supreme commander-in-chief of the armed forces, orders of the defense minister, taking into consideration the risks and real threats onshore, offshore and in the air to increase the level of combat readiness of troops.

On the first day, the training on combat readiness, distinguished by its high effectiveness and quality, was conducted in all military units.

