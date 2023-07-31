New training period starts in Azerbaijani army (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In order to maintain the combat readiness of the troops at a high level, the training and educational process of the military personnel continues in accordance with the tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, as well as by orders and decrees of the Minister of Defense.

According to the training plan for 2023, activities related to the start of a new training period were held in the types of troops, Army Corps, formations, and military units of the Azerbaijan Army, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

At the events, the Battle Flag was brought to the parade ground, and the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The orders and requirements of the Defense Minister regarding the start of the new training period were delivered to the military personnel. The importance of increasing the professionalism of military personnel, as well as the quality and intensity of exercises and training during the new training period was emphasized.

In the end, the military personnel solemnly marched in front of the podium.

It should be noted that due to the start of the new training period, measures will be taken to inspect the state of combat readiness of military units. Units will leave the points of permanent deployment on alert and move to the training centers and combined-arms training ranges.

The classes will focus on improving the commanders’ prompt decision-making skills, the interoperability between the troops, as well as the combat capability of the units.

News.Az