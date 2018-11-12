New Trans-European Network maps to improve connectivity with EaP countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission has adopted the maps of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T core network) in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, said a message posted on the commission’s website Nov. 11.

Close cooperation on transport infrastructure networks will foster connectivity between the European Union and our Eastern neighbours. It will make border crossings more efficient and improve road safety. Efficient transport networks create growth and jobs and enable to bring people closer together, and allow for goods to move.

This decision follows the signature of six high-level agreements between the EU and these six countries. The cooperation on infrastructure planning and development with neighbouring countries is part of the EU’s policy for a Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). The Council and the European Parliament now have two months of scrutiny period before the act can enter into force.

News.Az

