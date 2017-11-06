New video portal created in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bax.TV video portal has been created to watch news in the video format and interesting videos.

The portal is aimed at a wide audience and through short and medium-sized video tells about the events all over the world throughout 24 hours.

Boasting modern design and comfortable navigation, Bax.TV editorial portal provides users with information and popular videos.

Video platform Bax.TV allows different news websites to post video content. Through this platform, popular news websites can download videos and use special code to place it on their resources.

The author of the project Araz Davud said that with the help of the new portal, users will be provided with interesting videos and news. The range of videos is intended for a local audience. According to him, viewers will be able to learn news using video. So they will be able not to take news from a single source

Bax.TV portal represents an opportunity for registered users to monetize video content. Any user who has interesting videos and a viewer can earn with Bax.TV. To do this, it is necessary to register on the website and post interesting content.

In the nearest future it is planned to develop mobile applications.

News.Az

News.Az