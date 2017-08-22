New wave of heavy rainfall hits Istanbul
A new wave of heavy rainfall began in Istanbul and its neighboring provinces on Aug. 22, less than a month after the city suffered from severe flashfloods and an unprecedented hailstorm.
The General Directorate of Meteorology had earlier warned locals of risks including flashfloods and thunderstorms, according to Hurriyet Daily News.
Rainfall was observed on the European side of the city, starting at around 10:30 a.m., and it is forecast to continue throughout the day.
