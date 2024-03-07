New wave of strikes hits German rails, airports as disputes mount

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany was hit by another round of strikes, this time at three fronts simultaneously, as train drivers, airport security workers and Lufthansa ground staff walked off the job on Thursday, spelling further headaches for millions of travelers in Europe's largest economy, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The strikes are the latest in a wave of industrial actions to hit Germany, where high inflation and staff bottlenecks have soured wage negotiations in key parts of the transport sector, including national rail, air travel and public transport.

Train drivers began fresh strikes at 2 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT) on Thursday, with national rail operator Deutsche Bahn warning travelers that it could run only a small fraction of its usual services.

During the previous strike in late January, Deutsche Bahn was able to operate one in five services.

The latest walkout, set to last 35 hours, marks the beginning of a wave of rail strikes planned by the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) as it pushes for reduced working hours at full pay.

Deutsche Bahn has accused the union of refusing to compromise.

Airports in Frankfurt, Germany's busiest air hub and Hamburg canceled their departing flights on Thursday because of the striking security workers.

The airport association ADV said strikes in the aviation sector were damaging Germany's reputation as a center for business and tourism. It estimated that Thursday's strike would affect the travel plans of more than 250,000 people.

The industry has warned about the costs of such strikes after Europe's largest economy contracted by 0.3% in 2023 and the government warned of a weaker-than-expected recovery.

A one-day nationwide rail strike costs around 100 million euros ($107 million) in economic output, Michael Groemling, head of financial affairs at IW Koeln, told Reuters during GDL's last strike in late January.

The Verdi union is organizing that strike, as well as another by Lufthansa's ground staff on Thursday and Friday.

Further woes were brewing for Germany's flag airline after its cabin crews voted on Wednesday to strike, with the UFO union representing them assessing next steps.

