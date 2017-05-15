New Wine Festival in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A traditional New Wine Festival was held in Tbilisi for the 8th time.

The festival took place in Mtatsminda Park. The festival started with an opening of a kvevri - clay pitcher with wine- and its further tasting, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The wine club of Georgia, the National Wine Agency of the Ministry of Agriculture of the country, Tbilisi City Hall and the National Tourism Administration are the organizers of the event, Sputnik-Georgia writes.

