New York hosts meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs, joined by US Secretary of State

On Thursday, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, and Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia's Foreign Minister, met in New York at the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, News.Az reports.

The meeting was held on the margins of the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.The last meeting between the parties was held on the sidelines of the NATO 75th Anniversary Summit in Washington D.C. this July at the initiative of US Foreign Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

News.Az