"If our residents have to pay, they have to pay."

A Long Island, New York, town is ending its longstanding practice of allowing Russian diplomats to access its beaches on South Oyster Bay for free. Official delegates from Moscow and their families will now pay up like everyone else, Sputnik News reports.

"Our decision has absolutely nothing to do with anything that is going on in the federal government," Oyster Bay town supervisor Joseph Saladino said.

"If our residents have to pay, they have to pay," Saladino stressed. The passes aren’t cheap. Bay residents must cough up 20 bucks to access the beach for a day if they don’t buy the $60 seasonal pass. Non-residents have to pay $50 to $60 per day to sit on the beach, and have limited ability to visit the Atlantic’s waters on weekends.

