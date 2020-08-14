New Zealand extends coronavirus lockdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a 12-day extension of the country’s Covid-19 restrictions, after a cluster of cases grew to 29, according to BBC News.

There are four “alert levels” in New Zealand, and Auckland has been on Level 3 since Wednesday.

The rest of the country is on Level 2, and Ms Ardern said both would be extended.

New Zealand has had success containing coronavirus, and went 102 days without a community transmission.

The origin of the cluster in Auckland - New Zealand's largest city with a population of 1.5 million - is still being investigated.

News.Az