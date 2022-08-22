New Zealand extends sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Zealand has announced the expansion of sanctions against Russia.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said that 48 people and one company were included in the sanctions list, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The names of the citizens who fell under the restrictions have not yet been announced.

The sanctions are based on previous measures and are directed against political and military figures of the separatist administrations in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the minister added.

News.Az