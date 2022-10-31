New Zealand introduces new sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Zealand has sanctioned 14 individuals and seven entities in the defense and mass media, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Today we sanction 14 individuals and seven entities as part of our ongoing support for Ukraine. The group includes military personnel, defense entities and executives, Russian-directed disinformation outlets, and a paramilitary organization and its senior commanders," Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement.

All persons subject to restrictions will be prohibited from visiting New Zealand, their aircraft from using the country's airspace, and ships from entering ports.

The assets of persons included in the list of sanctions will be frozen.

News.Az