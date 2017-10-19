Yandex metrika counter

New Zealand just got its youngest ever female prime minister

At 37-years-old, Ms Ardern will be the nation's youngest leader in more than 150 years.

Jacinda Ardern will be New Zealand's next Prime Minister after a minor political party chose to make a deal with liberals following the election nearly a month ago, AzVision.az reports citing the Independent.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters announced his party had decided to enter a coalition with Ms Ardern's Labour Party.

The liberal Green Party will support the coalition but won't be a part of the government. 

New Zealanders have been waiting since the 23 September election to find out who will govern after the election ended without a clear winner.

News.Az


