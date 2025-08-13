New Zealand PM says Netanyahu has ‘lost the plot’ 

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon sharply criticised Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, saying he had “lost the plot” over Israel’s actions in Gaza, as Wellington considers whether to formally recognise a Palestinian state.

Luxon condemned the lack of humanitarian aid, the forced displacement of civilians, and the annexation of Gaza, calling them “utterly appalling” and saying Netanyahu had gone “way too far.” He described Israel’s overnight attack on Gaza City as “utterly, utterly unacceptable,” News.az reports, citing Reuters.

New Zealand’s stance comes as close ally Australia this week joined Canada, the UK, and France in announcing plans to recognise a Palestinian state at a U.N. conference in September.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached “unimaginable levels,” Britain, Canada, Australia, and several European allies said on Tuesday, urging Israel to allow unrestricted aid into the enclave. Israel denies responsibility for hunger in Gaza, accusing Hamas of diverting aid — a charge Hamas rejects.

Tensions also flared in New Zealand’s parliament, where Green Party MP Chloe Swarbrick was suspended for a second day after refusing to apologise for calling fellow lawmakers “spineless” over their stance on sanctioning Israel. Protesters gathered outside parliament, urging MPs to “recognise Palestine.”

News.Az