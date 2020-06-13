New Zealand reports no cases of COVID-19 for 22 days

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Health reported no cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand on Saturday, 22 days since the last new case was reported in the country, according to Xinhua.

The combined number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand was 1,504, including 1,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization, said a ministry statement.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in New Zealand was 22. The number of recovered cases was 1,482, it said.

NZ COVID Tracer, developed by the New Zealand government to facilitate contact tracing and case identification, has now recorded 552,000 registrations. That's an increase of 2,000 since Friday.

"We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app. This will support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1," said the ministry statement.

Health officials said elimination is achieved after 28 days of no new cases, which equals two incubation periods. If no cases are reported next week, COVID-19 will be eliminated in New Zealand.

